Holehouse receives NSF grant

Alex Holehouse, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, along with Shahar Sukenik, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Merced, and Thomas Boothby, assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming, received a four-year $992,485 grant from the National Science Foundation through the new “Integrative Research in Biology” program for their collaborative research titled “Functional Synergy Between Disordered Proteins and their Environment in Desiccation Protection.”