Holehouse receives NSF grant

Alex Holehouse, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, along with Shahar Sukenik, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, Merced, and Thomas Boothby, assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming, received a four-year $992,485 grant from the National Science Foundation through the new “Integrative Research in Biology” program for their collaborative research titled “Functional Synergy Between Disordered Proteins and their Environment in Desiccation Protection.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
BJC HealthCare to begin construction on new tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Harris Award nominations sought
Notables
Roell selected for DOE research program
Schmidt recognized for contributions to neuropathology
Obituaries
Allen Sclaroff, professor of clinical otolaryngology, 75
Michael M. Mueckler, professor emeritus of cell biology and physiology, 67
Research Wire
Diabetes research center receives $4.3 million NIH grant
Washington People
Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.