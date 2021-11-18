Krawczynski receives NSF grant

Michael J. Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, received a three-year $178,445 award from the National Science Foundation for a collaborative research project titled “Redox ratios in amphiboles as proxies for volatile budgets in igneous systems.”
The petrology and geochemistry project includes collaborators Melinda (Darby) Dyar at Mount Holyoke; and Molly McCanta at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.