Krawczynski receives NSF grant

Michael J. Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, received a three-year $178,445 award from the National Science Foundation for a collaborative research project titled “Redox ratios in amphiboles as proxies for volatile budgets in igneous systems.”

The petrology and geochemistry project includes collaborators Melinda (Darby) Dyar at Mount Holyoke; and Molly McCanta at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.