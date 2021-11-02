Zavareh wins NSF grant

Roya Beheshti Zavareh, associate professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences, won a three-year $203,917 grant from the National Science Foundation for research on “Rational curves on fano varieties.”
