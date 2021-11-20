Medical experts offer COVID-19 holiday tips

As the winter holidays approach, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on everyday life, Washington University medical experts offer some guidance for the community as people look forward to traveling and celebrating with loved ones in coming weeks.
Vaccination is key, they note, followed by masking indoors and staying home if you’re sick. Learn more on the university’s COVID-19 website.
