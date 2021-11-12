THE RECORD

Saligrama to research pediatric onset multiple sclerosis

Naresha Saligrama, assistant professor of neurology at the School of Medicine, received a three-year $1.1 million grant from the Children’s Discovery Institute for research titled “Defining the role of adaptive immunity in pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis.”

