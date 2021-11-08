The View From Here 11.08.21

Sam Fox student Soomin Kim carves a pumpkin on Oct. 29 in Weil Hall to enter into the Sam Fox School’s pumpkin carving contest. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Sam Fox student Zheyi Yuan attaches headphones to the pumpkin she created with Yuzhu Wang on Oct. 29 for the Sam Fox School’s pumpkin carving contest. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Pumpkins entered into the Sam Fox School’s pumpkin carving contest on Oct. 29 outside of Steinberg Hall. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
WashU staff and faculty gathered for a pop-up event to assemble dental hygiene “smile kits” Oct. 27 outside Jubel Hall. In all, employees assembled about 400 kits, which were distributed to children in need through Lifewise STL. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The WashU women’s cross-country team celebrates after claiming its seventh straight University Athletic Association title Oct. 30 at Gevesee Valley Park in Rochester, N.Y. (Photo: Christopher Cecere)
Robert Morgan, director of the Beyond Boundaries program, leads an information session for students and families Oct. 29 during Parent & Family Weekend. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A family gathers for a photo opp during the WashU tailgate Oct. 30 near Simon Hall, as part of Parent & Family Weekend on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students and their families cheer from the stands of Francis Olympic Field during a football game Oct. 30 between the WashU Bears and Carroll University. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Bears football linebacker Charlie Monroe, a junior, shares a moment at the Oct. 30 game against Carroll University, a 35-12 WashU victory, part of Parent & Family Weekend activities. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
