Griffith wins NSF grant

Daniel Griffith, a predoctoral trainee in biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, and in the laboratory of Alex Holehouse, received a three-year $138,000 Graduate Research Fellowship award from the National Science Foundation for his research titled “Investigating the molecular grammar driving the assembly of membraneless organelles.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Parking reminders for winter break
Postdoc peer mentor program seeks applications
Notables
Three psychology students recognized for their work
Steering committee formed to guide efforts for Black youth in St. Louis
Obituaries
Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82
Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26
Research Wire
Galletto to study DNA helicases
Energy facility awards funding to Chakrabarty
Washington People
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.