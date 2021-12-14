THE RECORD

Harris wins Horizon Award

By Liam Otten
Still from a video profile of Harris, produced for the Horizon Awards ceremony. (Photo: Courtesy NBAF)

Jamie Harris, a graduate student in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a Horizon Award for Emerging Artists as part of Ascend 2021, the National Black Arts Festival.

Based in Atlanta, National Black Arts is the oldest multidisciplinary arts organization in the United States focused exclusively on the arts and artists of African descent. The Horizon Award is intended to support the practices of aspiring artists in music, dance, film, visual arts, theater and the literary arts, and is accompanied by a $10,000 awards package.

Harris, a master of fine arts candidate in visual arts, received the Horizon Award Oct. 30 during the group’s annual benefit and awards presentation. For more information about the award, visit nbaf.org. For more information about Harris, follow the artist on Instagram.

