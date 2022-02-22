Med facilities services moving to Mid Campus Center

The School of Medicine’s Facilities Integrated Service Center (FISC) will relocate to the Mid Campus Center (MCC) in May to provide customer service and transportation support in a central location.
Construction in the MCC will begin Friday, Feb. 25, in preparation for the move. The FISC will continue to operate in Olin Residence Hall until construction is complete. Learn more on the Operations & Facilities Management website.
