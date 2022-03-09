THE RECORD

Gateway Battalion cadets earn honors

Grindel

​​Patrick Grindel, a senior studying mechanical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and a cadet in the ROTC Gateway Battalion, has been recognized by the U.S. Army Cadet Command as a Distinguished Military Graduate, ranking fourth in a nationwide field of 6,000 cadets. 

Distinguished Military Graduates represent the top 20% of all graduating cadets and have earned excellent grades, demonstrated leadership, performed well in the Army physical fitness test and completed ROTC Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Other Distinguished Military Graduates from Washington University are: 

  • Kyle Melles, a senior studying economics in Arts & Sciences;
  • Kathryn Porter, a senior studying political sciences in Arts & Sciences; and
  • Zac Styka, a senior studying accounting and finance at Olin Business School. (Styka ranked in the top 10% nationwide.)
Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Innovation award nominations sought

Distinguished Service award nominations sought

Libraries’ Neureuther book essay competition open

Notables

Tokarz honored by Focus St. Louis

Postdoc Sengupta wins research excellence award

Gateway Battalion cadets earn honors

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Antes, McIntosh to advance researcher management practices

Cohen to study gene expression

Semenkovich to study vascular diseases

The View From Here

03.07.22

02.21.22

02.14.22

Washington People

From the Congo to the carpool

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20