Gateway Battalion cadets earn honors

​​Patrick Grindel, a senior studying mechanical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and a cadet in the ROTC Gateway Battalion, has been recognized by the U.S. Army Cadet Command as a Distinguished Military Graduate, ranking fourth in a nationwide field of 6,000 cadets.

Distinguished Military Graduates represent the top 20% of all graduating cadets and have earned excellent grades, demonstrated leadership, performed well in the Army physical fitness test and completed ROTC Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

