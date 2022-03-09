THE RECORD

Tokarz honored by Focus St. Louis

Tokarz

Karen Tokarz, the Charles Nagel Professor of Public Interest Law & Policy at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a 2022 What’s Right With the Region award by Focus St. Louis.

Tokarz is one of four winners in the “Demonstrating Innovative Solutions” category, which honors people and organizations that have shown innovation and vision in making the St. Louis region a better place to live, work and visit.

The organization will celebrate the winners during a ceremony May 12.

Tokarz is also a professor of African and African-American studies in Arts & Sciences and co-founder of the St. Louis Mediation Project.

