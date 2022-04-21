Aspiring physicians honor medical faculty, residents, staff

Recognizing excellence and dedication in medical education during a time of unprecedented challenges, students at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis recently honored faculty, residents and staff with Distinguished Service Teaching Awards for the 2020-21 academic year.

Every year since 1991, students completing their first, second and third year of studies select the course masters, lecturers, clerkship directors, attendings and residents who have made significant contributions to the training of future physicians.

“This year’s awards ceremony, in particular, honors educators who have distinguished themselves during a time of unprecedented challenges, including the beginning of a global pandemic that has stretched into its third year,” said Joanna Kim, president of the Class of 2022. “More happily, we also marked the official debut of the Gateway Curriculum, the first overhaul of the School of Medicine’s program of studies in more than two decades. The honorees have gone above and beyond, and we, the students, appreciate their ongoing commitment to excellence in medical education.”

