Alex Holehouse, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, along with Dolf Weijers of Wageningen University and Research and Hyun Lee of the University of Toronto, received a three-year $1.14 million grant from Human Frontier Science Program for their research titled “Molecular determinants of evolutionary conservation in disordered protein regions.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Commuter challenge begins Monday
Parking provides spring update
Notables
Sam Fox School to bestow Awards for Distinction
Barch recognized for achievement, excellence
Obituaries
Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73
Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70
Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19
Research Wire
Rutherford to study noise-induced hearing loss
Holehouse to study disordered proteins
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.