Holehouse to study disordered proteins

Alex Holehouse, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, along with Dolf Weijers of Wageningen University and Research and Hyun Lee of the University of Toronto, received a three-year $1.14 million grant from Human Frontier Science Program for their research titled “Molecular determinants of evolutionary conservation in disordered protein regions.” 

