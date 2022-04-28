Washington University Police Department earns reaccreditation

The Washington University in St. Louis Police Department (WUPD) has earned reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The four-year reaccreditation process required the police department to meet 180 standards in the areas of crime prevention and control capabilities; management procedures; and service delivery. CALEA staff conducted annual file reviews each year leading up to a full assessment in the final year of the four-year cycle.

WUPD team members accept the CALEA certificate of reaccreditation. (Courtesy photo)

Interim Chief Dave Goodwin; Kelly Nappier, bureau commander and accreditation manager; and Patrick Horvath, deputized police officer, went before the CALEA commissioners in a commission review hearing in Orlando. Nappier and Horvath led the department’s reaccreditation efforts.

CALEA is a joint effort of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriff’s Association and the Police Executive Research Forum. CALEA’s accreditation program aims to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence.