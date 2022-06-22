SPOT program for Jennings students receives grant

The Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has received $50,000 from Healthy Blue Missouri to support The SPOT (Supporting Positive Opportunities with Teens) at Jennings Senior High School, a school-based health center program. The Jennings SPOT provides health care to socioeconomically disadvantaged students in a youth-friendly environment. Some of the services include physicals, immunizations, mental health counseling and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.
Healthy Blue Missouri is a managed-care provider of health benefits for Missouri’s Medicaid program.
