Strait to study hominin locomotor anatomy

David Strait, professor of anthropology, and Yeganeh Sekhavati, a graduate student in biological anthropology, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $26,037 grant from the National Science Foundation to support doctoral dissertation research on the evolution of early hominin locomotor anatomy.
