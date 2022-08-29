THE RECORD

CRE2 to offer grants for new, updated courses

Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity logo
Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2)  invites faculty to design a new undergraduate, graduate or professional school course or incorporate new learning innovations into an existing course for the 2023-24 academic year as part of its Rotating Studio initiative.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to selected faculty. Special consideration will be offered to co-taught and cross-disciplinary courses. The application deadline is Sept. 23. For more information, visit the CRE2 website.

