CRE2 to offer grants for new, updated courses

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) invites faculty to design a new undergraduate, graduate or professional school course or incorporate new learning innovations into an existing course for the 2023-24 academic year as part of its Rotating Studio initiative.
Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to selected faculty. Special consideration will be offered to co-taught and cross-disciplinary courses. The application deadline is Sept. 23. For more information, visit the CRE2 website.
