Katz named 2022 Haub Law Emerging Scholar

Katz

Elizabeth Katz, associate professor of law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been selected as the 2021-2022 Haub Law Emerging Scholar in Gender & Law by Pace University for her paper “Sex, Suffrage, and State Constitutional Law: Women’s Legal Right to Hold Public Office.”

The Haub Law Emerging Scholar Award is presented annually in recognition of excellent legal scholarship related to women, gender and the law published by an individual with five or fewer years of full-time teaching experience.

During the 2022-23 academic year, Katz will be a visiting professor of law at Northwestern and Duke universities and at Boston College. She teaches first-year criminal law, family law, and a seminar on the law’s treatment of race and religion in family contexts, historically and today.

Katz’s research interests include the development of family law and criminal law doctrines and institutions, with special attention to the influence of gender, religion and race. Her scholarship exploring these issues has appeared in the Stanford Law Review, the University of Chicago Law Review, the Virginia Law Review and the William & Mary Journal of Women and the Law.