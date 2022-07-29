THE RECORD
Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Updates on flooding impact

Divided City grant proposals due Sept. 7

Arts & Sciences provides building updates

Notables

Liu elected president of Chinese American Pathologists Association

Marketing, communications team wins eight Silver Telly Awards

DOLF Project’s role in effort to eliminate tropical disease recognized

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Research Wire

Cell memory’s role in migration to new tissues explored

Parker receives grant to study mechanics behind ‘dicamba drift’

NSF grant to help Zhang lab build better muscle with synthetic biology

The View From Here

7.27.22

06.15.22

06.01.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20