Updates on flooding impact

University leaders provide an update on how flash flooding has impacted campus operations, including mail and parking services. Read the latest information at emergency.wustl.edu.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Divided City grant proposals due Sept. 7
Notables
Liu elected president of Chinese American Pathologists Association
Marketing, communications team wins eight Silver Telly Awards
DOLF Project’s role in effort to eliminate tropical disease recognized
Obituaries
Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83
Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74
Research Wire
Cell memory’s role in migration to new tissues explored
Parker receives grant to study mechanics behind ‘dicamba drift’
NSF grant to help Zhang lab build better muscle with synthetic biology
Washington People
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.