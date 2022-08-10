The View From Here 08.10.22

Participants in “Senegal Summer Program: Religion, Politics and Culture” learned how climate change is displacing villages on the coast of West Africa. The program ran from June 13 through July 18. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Simmons)

Student shop managers and directors tour the Spartan Light Metal Products Makerspace in Jubel Hall during the annual Student Shop Managers Consortium conference July 12-14. The McKelvey School of Engineering hosted the event, and the university’s Environmental Health and Safety department was a sponsor. The conference brought together shop managers and directors from universities across the nation to discuss shop safety, technology and how to improve the overall student shop experience. (Photo: McKelvey School of Engineering)