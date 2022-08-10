The View From Here 08.10.22

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo, assistant dean in Arts & Sciences (in blue dress), and her students in “Senegal Summer Program: Religion, Politics and Culture” float across Lac Retba. The lake is naturally pink due to its salt and algae content. The program ran from June 13 through July 18. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Simmons)
Participants in “Senegal Summer Program: Religion, Politics and Culture” learned how climate change is displacing villages on the coast of West Africa. The program ran from June 13 through July 18. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Simmons)
Student shop managers and directors tour the Spartan Light Metal Products Makerspace in Jubel Hall during the annual Student Shop Managers Consortium conference July 12-14. The McKelvey School of Engineering hosted the event, and the university’s Environmental Health and Safety department was a sponsor. The conference brought together shop managers and directors from universities across the nation to discuss shop safety, technology and how to improve the overall student shop experience. (Photo: McKelvey School of Engineering)
Staff and administrators gathered July 21 in Brookings Hall to celebrate Chancellor Andrew Martin’s 50th birthday. The celebration included a 3D cake of Brookings Hall complete with an edible Chancellor Martin and WashU Bear. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew Martin flips through a photo book he received as a gift at his 50th birthday celebration, held July 21 in Brookings Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Washington University’s Supplier Diversity staff, with support from the St. Louis Anchor Action Network and other partners, held its first Diverse Business Showcase July 28 in Hillman Hall. About 20 service providers attended workshops, then networked with WashU and other purchasers. Here, Amber Elliott, owner of Amber’s Appetite, and Darnell Banks, owner of DeeBeeQue BBQ, prepare samples from their menus for showcase guests. (Photo: Church Productions)
Dezarae Henderson of Just Popped Popcorn explains her custom line to a guest during the Diverse Business Showcase, held July 28 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Church Productions)
Washington University hosted the 39th annual meeting of the Society for Political Methodology (PolMeth XXXIX), with an opening reception July 21 at 18 Rails @ City Foundry STL. The conference included panel presentations and poster sessions for faculty members and graduate students. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Members of Cohort 9 of the College Prep Program explored marine biology in Washington University labs during the program’s Summer Academy, which ran throughout June. Now in its ninth year, the program prepares talented, lower income students from local high schools for success in college. (Photo courtesy of College Prep)
