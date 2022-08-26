THE RECORD

University establishes flood crisis fund for employees, students

Washington University in St. Louis has established a Flood Crisis Fund to assist employees and students who incurred financial costs related to flooding in the region in late July and early August.

Eligible employees and students can submit an online application through Sept. 9 for a one-time payment to cover eligible expenses.

To learn about required documentation and apply for assistance, visit the fund’s application portal.

Applications open for race, ethnicity cluster hire

