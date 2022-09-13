ICTS center launches program for minorities in research

The Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences’ Clinical Research Training Center received a grant in May establishing Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis as a coordinating center for the Short-Term Research Experience Program to Unlock Potential (STEP-UP), a program of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to introduce scholars underrepresented in medicine to medical research.

Washington University is one of three coordinating centers for the nationwide program that works to increase the diversity pool of undergraduates pursuing research careers in biomedical, behavioral and social science research disciplines by providing intensive, high-quality summer research experiences for underrepresented minorities, disadvantaged and disabled persons.

