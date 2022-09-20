THE RECORD

Roediger presents ‘Presidential Legacies’ session

For nearly 50 years, Henry L. “Roddy” Roediger, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been testing students’ abilities to remember the names of U.S. presidents.

Roediger

On Thursday, Sept. 29, he will speak at the Mirowitz Center as part of its “Presidential Legacies” series.

He will discuss his research and his findings, including that most American presidents will be forgotten 50 to 100 years after leaving office. He’ll also discuss how this research fits into the larger context of the country’s collective memory and how that evolves over time.

To register, call 314-733-9813; email skemppainen@covenantplacestl.org; or complete the online form.

