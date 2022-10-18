Graduate students invited to apply to Pivot 314 Fellowship

The Pivot 314 Fellowship Program for graduate and professional students is accepting applications for its latest cohort.

The Pivot 314 Fellowship is a yearlong program presented by Washington University in St. Louis’ Office of the Provost and Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Pivot 314 offers graduate students curated programming focused on professional development, strengthening leadership and communications skills, as well as funded internship opportunities.

Interested students may join an information session at noon Oct. 27 in the Graduate Center, located in Room 300 of the Danforth University Center. The application deadline is Nov. 14.