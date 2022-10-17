The View From Here 10.17.22

Current students and alumni play an icebreaker game to get to know more about one another at the Gephardt Institute Civic Scholars 10 Year Celebration Fall Kick-off Retreat on Sept. 10 at Camp Wyman in Eureka, MO. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Students and alumni play a game of Slap at the Gephardt Institute Civic Scholars 10 Year Celebration Fall Kick-off Retreat on Sept. 10 at Camp Wyman in Eureka, MO. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Noted primatologist Jane Goodall visits campus to deliver an Assembly Series lecture titled “Inspiring Hope Through Action” Oct. 9 at Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, shares fascinating insights on her evolution from curious young girl to intrepid scientist to global icon with Crickette Sanz, professor of biological anthropology, on Oct. 9 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Vicki Baker, professor of economics and management at Albion College, led a “Mid-Career Faculty Program” in Simon Hall Sept. 30, hosted by the Office of the Provost. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Ila Sheren, left, associate professor of art history & archaeology, and Zakiya Luna, associate professor of sociology, have a conversation at the “Mid-Career Faculty Program” on Sept. 30 in Simon Hall. (Photo by: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
WashU’s HR Well-Being Team hosted a Take Care Health Fair for employees at the Sumers Rec Center on Oct. 11. The WashU Bear was on site and got his flu shot at the event. (Courtesy photo)
A group of exhibit attendees observe “Wysteria Lane” by Sarah Moon on view in the “Show Me Yours” Sam Fox First Year MFA-VA Exhibition in Weil Hall on Sept. 21. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Professor Lisa Bulawsky, along with student volunteers and faculty associated with Island Press, welcomed Shaun O’Dell, an artist who explores the realities of the human and natural orders, on Sept. 28 in Bixby Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Representative Dick Gephardt speaks at a luncheon for the Gephardt Institute Civic Scholars on Oct. 6 at the Women’s Building Formal Lounge. The lunch included members of our National Advisory Council, select students and staff from the Gephardt Institute. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
John Lynch, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital (left); Dennis Hallahan, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology; Adrienne Tillman, Proton Therapy Center patient; Lee Kling, philanthropist; Kaci Dannatt, executive director of business operations for Siteman Cancer Center and Tianyu Zhao, chief of Proton Medical Physics Services celebrate the arrival of the Siteman Proton Hyperbeam. (Photo: Jay Shelp/BJC Media Services)
