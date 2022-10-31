The View From Here 10.31.22

Students, alumni and their families gathered for Parent & Family Weekend Oct. 22-23. A tailgate preceded the WashU football game against North Central College on Francis Olympic Field. The WashU bear was also in attendance, posing with participants. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
LaDonna Baldwin and Brad Baldwin participate in Parent & Family Weekend Oct. 22 in the Simon Hall parking lot. The weekend included walking tours of St. Louis neighborhoods, open houses, panels, and a tailgate preceding the WashU football game against North Central College. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
WashU student Connor Lindsey plays a game of bags with his mom, Connie Lindsey, at Parent & Family Weekend Oct. 22 in the Simon Hall parking lot. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Public scholars and authors Cherie Harder (left), Jonathan Rauch and Peter Wehner participate in a public conversation titled “The assault on truth and what to do about it.” The event was hosted by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics and moderated by center director R. Marie Griffith (right) Oct. 19 in Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts students visit Olin Library Oct. 19 to learn about the library’s resources and typographic collections. Ben Kiel (right), a typeface designer and senior lecturer, works with students. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The WashU Campus Y welcomed St. Louis families to campus to enjoy “Safe trick-or-treat” featuring Halloween-themed games, crafts, and trick-or-treating with student volunteers Oct. 23 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Sage McDaniel, 3, decorated a pumpkin during “Safe trick-or-treat” hosted by the WashU Campus Y Oct. 23 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The Aristocats, a Disney-themed student a cappella group, participate in “Safe trick-or-treat” hosted by the WashU Campus Y Oct. 23 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Kash Colvin, 2, dresses as Buzz Lightyear during WashU’s “Safe trick-or-treat” Oct. 23 on Mudd Field. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Peter Agre, MD, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2003, gave the Stanley J. Korsmeyer Memorial Lecture Oct. 6 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. Shown (from left) are: Lynn Hollahan, Korsmeyer’s sister; Agre; and Carnell Korsmeyer, Korsmeyer’s mother. Korsmeyer, MD, was an internationally known cancer researcher and beloved former Washington University medical oncologist whose groundbreaking discoveries opened new doors to understanding and treating cancer. The memorial lectureship was established in 2005, after Korsmeyer died of cancer. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Jordana Fribourg (right), chief talent officer for Continental Grain, and Paul Fribourg, chairman and CEO of Continental Grain, participate in the panel “Strategic Ownership of a Family Enterprise” as part of the Seventh Annual Olin Family Business Symposium moderated by Olin professor Peter Boumgarden (left), Oct. 19 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
