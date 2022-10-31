The View From Here 10.31.22

Peter Agre, MD, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2003, gave the Stanley J. Korsmeyer Memorial Lecture Oct. 6 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. Shown (from left) are: Lynn Hollahan, Korsmeyer’s sister; Agre; and Carnell Korsmeyer, Korsmeyer’s mother. Korsmeyer, MD, was an internationally known cancer researcher and beloved former Washington University medical oncologist whose groundbreaking discoveries opened new doors to understanding and treating cancer. The memorial lectureship was established in 2005, after Korsmeyer died of cancer. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)