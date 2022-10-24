The View From Here 10.24.22

St. Louis city employee Marvin Payton installs Nash Way street signs on the Medical Campus on Oct. 14. The street, previously Children’s Place, was renamed to honor pediatricians Helen Nash, MD, and Homer Nash Jr., MD, for the care and advocacy they provided generations of St. Louis-area children. Both have died, but the Nash family legacy endures. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Alison Nash, MD, gets a standing ovation as she reaches the lectern for the 2022 Homer G. Phillips Public Health Lecture Oct. 14 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. Nash and Donald Suggs, publisher and executive editor of The St. Louis American, were featured speakers at the event, which coincided with the renaming of Children’s Place to Nash Way to honor the Nash family’s dedication to community health and medicine. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (left), medical school Dean David H. Perlmutter, MD, and Will Ross, MD, associate dean for diversity, unveil a model of the plaque that will designate Nash Way in honor of former Washington University pediatricians Helen Nash, MD, and Homer Nash Jr., MD. They unveiled the model as part of the 2022 Homer G. Phillips Public Health Lecture Oct. 14 on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Christie Ralston, a second-year student at the School of Law, kayaks on the Mississippi River in late September. Ralston and other students from the law school’s Interdisciplinary Environmental Clinic took a hands-on approach to water protection by exploring the waterways and wetlands at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. (Photo: Tara Rocque/School of Law)
Executive Vice Chancellor Shantay Bolton (center) speaks with two other cabinet members during the Washington University Black Cabinet fall welcome event Oct. 12 in Holmes Lounge. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
Diane von Furstenberg discusses her life and work in Graham Chapel Oct. 12. The event, “Speaking of Fashion: A Conversation with Diane von Furstenberg,” was hosted by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund, in partnership with Caleres and WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg talks with senior Zinaida Calixte as part of a designer meet-and-greet Oct. 12. Organized by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund, the invitation-only event took place at Evolution St. Louis, a high-tech knitting facility located on Washington Boulevard. Participants included many of St. Louis’ top professional designers alongside five students from the Sam Fox School’s fashion design program: Calixte, Olivia Baba, Mackenzie Llewellyn, Maddie Savitch and Connor Seger. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
A student races to first base in a kickball match between the Washington University Police Department and international students on Mudd Field. For some students, the match represented the first time they played the classic schoolyard game. (Courtesy photo)
Heather Corcoran, the Halsey C. Ives Professor of Art, speaks with Yina Li, a Sam Fox School undergraduate student, during the “Word & Image II Communication Design” studio class Oct. 12 in Walker Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Sam Fox School student Bella Pearce displays her artwork on the wall during the “Word & Image II Communication Design” studio class Oct. 12 in Walker Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Deneb STARS and Trio students visit I AM A MAN Plaza during a fall break trip to Memphis, Tenn., hosted by the Office of Student Success. The students also visited the Chucalissa archaeological site and The Four Way Soul Food restaurant, among other attractions. (Courtesy photo)
Iva Youkilis, teaching professor of Italian in Arts & Sciences, delivers a presentation titled “Let’s Talk about TalkAbroad,” Oct. 8 as part of “Embracing Our Diversity Through Languages,” the Foreign Language Association of Missouri’s 2022 conference
. The conference featured dozens of presenters from across the state. (Photo: Jeff Loughary)
Akash Patel, president-elect of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages and founder of the Happy World Foundation, delivers the keynote address for “Embracing Our Diversity Through Languages,” the Foreign Language Association of Missouri’s 2022 conference held at the Danforth University Center, Oct. 8. (Photo: Jeff Loughary)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.