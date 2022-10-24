The View From Here 10.24.22

Alison Nash, MD, gets a standing ovation as she reaches the lectern for the 2022 Homer G. Phillips Public Health Lecture Oct. 14 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. Nash and Donald Suggs, publisher and executive editor of The St. Louis American, were featured speakers at the event, which coincided with the renaming of Children’s Place to Nash Way to honor the Nash family’s dedication to community health and medicine. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)