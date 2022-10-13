THE RECORD

WashU hosts the Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium

The Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium (#MOEgypt4) will take place Oct. 14-15 on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis.

Aravecchia

Nicola Aravecchia, assistant professor of classics and of art history and archaeology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University, is one of the organizers of the event, along with Julia Troche, of Missouri State University, and Anne Austin, of University of Missouri–St. Louis.

Read more on the Center for the Humanities website.

