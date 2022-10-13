WashU hosts the Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium

The Fourth Annual Missouri Egyptological Symposium (#MOEgypt4) will take place Oct. 14-15 on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis.
Nicola Aravecchia, assistant professor of classics and of art history and archaeology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University, is one of the organizers of the event, along with Julia Troche, of Missouri State University, and Anne Austin, of University of Missouri–St. Louis.
Read more on the Center for the Humanities website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.