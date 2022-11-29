Vladimir Birman, associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, won a $110,000 award from the American Chemical Society’s Petroleum Research Fund. The award supports Birman’s project titled “Self-Complementary Urea-Based Arrays.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Applications open for 2023 Global Impact Award
United Way campaign ends Dec. 2
Notables
Lee to lead pulmonary, critical care division
SEEDs leaders chosen to attend ecology conference
‘Divided City’ initiative awards faculty collaborative grants
Obituaries
Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85
Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66
Research Wire
Birman receives American Chemical Society award
Physicists awarded DOE supercomputing time for ‘high-impact’ projects
Washington People
Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service
Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice
Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.