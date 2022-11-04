THE RECORD

Senior Miao elected to College Democrats board

Miao

Ranen Miao, a senior studying political science and sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was elected to serve as the next national director of communications for the College Democrats of America. Miao is one of 10 students who will represent 100,000 College Democrats in the nation and the first Washington University student to be elected to the executive board.

Miao also was awarded a Truman Scholarship, the premier fellowship in the United States for those pursuing careers in public service. In addition, he is a Udall Undergraduate Scholar, served two terms as Student Union president and is a member of the Beyond Boundaries Program.  

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominations open for Ethic of Service Award

Review latest information security policies

Open enrollment for 2023 benefits begins Nov. 1

Notables

Senior Miao elected to College Democrats board

DiPersio recognized for discoveries in cancer biology

Martin wins postdoctoral fellowship

Obituaries

Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Research Wire

Grajales-Reyes receives Early Independence Award from NIH

Midwest Climate Collaborative receives NSF grant

Machine learning generates pictures of proteins in 5D

The View From Here

10.31.22

10.24.22

10.17.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20