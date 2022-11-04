Senior Miao elected to College Democrats board

Miao

Ranen Miao, a senior studying political science and sociology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was elected to serve as the next national director of communications for the College Democrats of America. Miao is one of 10 students who will represent 100,000 College Democrats in the nation and the first Washington University student to be elected to the executive board.

Miao also was awarded a Truman Scholarship, the premier fellowship in the United States for those pursuing careers in public service. In addition, he is a Udall Undergraduate Scholar, served two terms as Student Union president and is a member of the Beyond Boundaries Program.