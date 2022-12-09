Course on ‘bioinformatics of proteins’ receives funding

Washington University in St. Louis is now a part of the Seattle Structural Genomics Center for Infectious Diseases Consortium, and received a subcontract award of up to $50,000 from Seattle Children’s Research Institute.

This project is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funding will support the course “Structural Bioinformatics of Proteins,” taught by Craig Smith, a senior lecturer in biology in Arts & Sciences.