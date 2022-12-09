THE RECORD

Course on ‘bioinformatics of proteins’ receives funding

Washington University in St. Louis is now a part of the Seattle Structural Genomics Center for Infectious Diseases Consortium, and received a subcontract award of up to $50,000 from Seattle Children’s Research Institute.

This project is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funding will support the course “Structural Bioinformatics of Proteins,” taught by Craig Smith, a senior lecturer in biology in Arts & Sciences.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Boost money management skills with iGrad

Metro Transit adjusts bus, MetroLink schedules, routes

Recycle holiday lights on campus

Notables

Brantmeier addresses literacy congress

Course on ‘bioinformatics of proteins’ receives funding

Wick appointed Dean’s Fellow for Digital Transformation

Obituaries

Donald Snyder, senior professor in engineering , 87

Penelope Biggs, classics scholar and benefactor, 85

Barbara Liebmann, longtime staff member, 66

Research Wire

Researchers awarded $1.2M to study depression among youth with HIV in Uganda

Study considers social determinants of health

Vierstra receives $1.3 million grant

The View From Here

12.12.22

11.30.22

11.14.22

Washington People

Vetta Sanders Thompson: improving the health of African Americans

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20