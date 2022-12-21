Researchers win Leakey Foundation grants

Two Washington University in St. Louis anthropology researchers recently won grants from the Leakey Foundation.

Kathryn Judson, a graduate student in the Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences, won a $14,868 award from the Leakey Foundation to support her project on social influences on western lowland gorilla space use strategies.

Separately, E.A. Quinn, an associate professor of biological anthropology, won a $22,875 grant from the Leakey Foundation for comparative analysis of neurotrophic markers in non-human primate milk and correlations with infant brain growth.