The View From Here 11.14.22

Fall foliage by the Kemper Art Museum on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis, Oct. 27. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students and faculty from the College of Architecture at the Sam Fox School gathered with community members for the Peace Park Fall Festival in St. Louis’ College Hill neighborhood Oct. 29. Students and faculty have led the planning process for Peace Park, a new park planned for reclaimed land near the north St. Louis water tower, and used the gathering to explain their plans and solicit input from community members. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chef Nephi Craig (Apache/Navajo) led a traditional cooking demonstration and discussion Nov. 3 at Risa Commons. The Ganohalidasdi. Agwasudi. Gatlisodi (Hunt. Fish. Gather.) demonstration was co-sponsored by the Brown School’s Buder Center for American Indian Studies. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School)
The annual student Diwali show includes South Asian dance, song and skit performances. (Photo: Jin Park/Washington University)
Students rehearse for WashU's annual Diwali performance. This year's show was titled "Time Capsule: Diwali" and offered a chance to celebrate South Asian dance and song while showcasing the region's colorful fashions. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students rehearse for WashU’s annual Diwali performance. This year’s show was titled “Time Capsule: Diwali” and offered a chance to celebrate South Asian dance and song while showcasing the region’s colorful fashions. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
First-year student athletes led over 50 children ages 6-12 from the greater St. Louis community in games and activities at the Department of Athletics’ first WashU Field Day Nov. 6. The day was a part of the first-year course, “Life Skills for Scholar-Champions,” where student-athletes were introduced to resources to help in the transition to life as a college student-athlete. (Photo: WashU Athletics)
Students enjoy lawn games, food and music during the Gephardt Institute’s Party at the Polls Nov. 8 in front of the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Field House served as a St. Louis County polling place for the Nov. 8 midterm election, overseen by the Gephardt Institute. Here, student Grace Weinstein casts a ballot. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Office of Sustainability celebrated the fifth annual Green Carpet Awards Oct 27. Sustainability staff were joined by Executive Vice Chancellor Shantay Bolton and Richard Stanton, vice chancellor for medical finance and administration, at the School of Medicine to celebrate the honorees. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
The Alumni Board of Governors hosted a tailgate party, including time to meet the WashU Bear mascot, Nov. 5 at Whittemore House. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students enjoy mild weather and fall foliage on the Danforth Campus Nov. 8. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
