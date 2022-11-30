The View From Here 11.30.22

Members of the WashU community gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 11 to mark the start of construction of a new, student-designed occupational therapy outpatient clinic in the Delmar Maker District. A team of architects, medical professionals and engineers have collaborated for the past year to conceive and design the Smart Home for Occupational Therapy Healing, an effort to build a carbon neutral building for the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon
competition. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Carmon Colangelo (left), dean of the Sam Fox School, and faculty member Hongxi Yin talk during the Nov. 11 groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of SMOOTH House, an occupational therapy outpatient clinic in the Delmar Maker District. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Engineering student Emma Bateman (left) and architecture student Kaden Chaudhary speak during the SMOOTH House groundbreaking Nov. 11 in the Delmar Maker District. The SMOOTH House is for the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon 2023 Build Challenge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Simon Luo plays the violin during a performance for a video recording Nov. 6. Luo participated with other members of the musical group Spring Ensemble under the ginkgo trees on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Student members of Spring Ensemble perform for a video recording under the ginkgo trees on Nov. 6. The musical ensemble performs traditional Chinese music using traditional Chinese instruments. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Nationally acclaimed HIV organizer and author Theodore Kerr (left) and Lois Conley, director of St. Louis’ Griot Museum of Black History, shared the largely untold story of Robert Rayford during a Masters and Johnson Lecture Series event Nov. 16. Rayford was a St. Louis teenager who died with HIV 12 years before the medical establishment’s recognition of the virus. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School Communications)
Hillary Anger Elfenbein (standing, right), a professor at Olin Business School, gives a presentation Nov. 17 to local high school students through the CAPS Catalyst program. The Center for Advanced Professional Studies is an innovative high school program that immerses students in a professional culture while receiving high school and college credit. It is a joint program between University City, Brentwood, Clayton and Ladue. Elfenbein gave a primer and exercise on negotiation. (Courtesy photo)
Members of the St. Louis chapter of the Ecological Society of America’s SEEDS program hosted a trip to Tyson Research Center Nov. 12. The new student group includes members from WashU as well as other colleges and is committed to mentoring underrepresented students interested in careers in ecology. (Courtesy photo)
Members of the WashU community gathered Nov. 8 to celebrate the career and retirement of Georgia Binnington (seated), associate dean of students at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, during a reception at the Kemper Art Museum. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students walk across the Danforth Campus under fall foliage Nov. 8. (Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)
Bicycles are parked outside of Givens Hall during peak fall foliage Nov. 8. (Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)
