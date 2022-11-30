The View From Here 11.30.22

Hillary Anger Elfenbein (standing, right), a professor at Olin Business School, gives a presentation Nov. 17 to local high school students through the CAPS Catalyst program. The Center for Advanced Professional Studies is an innovative high school program that immerses students in a professional culture while receiving high school and college credit. It is a joint program between University City, Brentwood, Clayton and Ladue. Elfenbein gave a primer and exercise on negotiation. (Courtesy photo)

Members of the St. Louis chapter of the Ecological Society of America’s SEEDS program hosted a trip to Tyson Research Center Nov. 12. The new student group includes members from WashU as well as other colleges and is committed to mentoring underrepresented students interested in careers in ecology. (Courtesy photo)