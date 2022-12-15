University gets top score on Campus Pride Index

Washington University in St. Louis has earned five out of five stars on the Campus Pride Index, a tool run by the national nonprofit group Campus Pride that measures LGBTQ programs, policies and practices at 400 U.S. colleges and universities. Washington University received top marks for its campus safety, counseling, academic life and institutional support. Washington University, which received a 4.5 in last year’s index, is the only school in Missouri to earn a five index score. Only 44 schools nationwide received a five.

“This is very exciting news,” said Travis Tucker, director of LGBTQIA+ engagement at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. “Staff, faculty, parents and families use this resource to help make decisions about where they will ultimately go to school, work and build community.”