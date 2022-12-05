WashU scientists on ‘highly cited researchers’ listing

Dozens of researchers from Washington University in St. Louis were named to the Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list by Clarivate, an analytics company.

Established in 2001, the list identifies research scientists and social scientists from around the world who demonstrate exceptional influence in their fields as reflected through their publication of multiple papers frequently cited by their peers during the last decade.

Highly cited papers rank in the top 1% by citations for a field and publication year in the Web of Science, a Clarivate tool. More than 6,900 researchers from 69 countries and regions were named this year.

Washington University researchers listed, 48 in all, are in Arts & Sciences, the Brown School, the McKelvey School of Engineering and the School of Medicine. They represent a wide variety of disciplines, including biology, immunology, neuroscience and the social sciences.

