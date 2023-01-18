Nominate students for McLeod honors

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to nominate students for the 2023 James E. McLeod Honors and Awards Program. The nomination deadline is Feb. 28.

The program aims to acknowledge students who demonstrate a commitment to:

individual pursuits promoting expression of Black culture, history and values;

academic excellence and advancement of scholarship; and

cultivating community through service to improve quality of life for Black people at Washington University, in St Louis and globally.

Student honorees will be recognized at a ceremony May 1.

Contact McLeod Honors chair Cheryl Holland at cholland@wustl.edu with questions.