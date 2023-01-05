THE RECORD

Poirier honored with Goodman Legacy Award

Poirier

Robert Poirier, MD, an associate professor and clinical chief of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Goodman Legacy Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This annual award honors people who work with behavioral health clients and make outstanding contributions to improving the lives of individuals with mental illness.

Poirier was recognized for his commitment to initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of St. Louis area residents, most notably the underserved and those with behavioral health emergencies.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

