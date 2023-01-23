The View From Here 01.23.23

Deidra Thomas-Murray, the students in transition coordinator and foster care liaison at St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), accepts the Rosa L. Parks Award during the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration in Graham Chapel on Jan. 16. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Black Anthology, a student-run production group celebrating Black culture, performs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 16 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Kelvin R. Adams (left), previous superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, Chancellor Andrew Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland clap during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration in Graham Chapel on Jan. 16. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Sophomore center Jake Wolf helps lead the WashU men’s basketball team to a 73-65 victory over Brandeis Jan. 13 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: University Athletics)
Members of the WashU women’s basketball team volunteer at a St. Louis food pantry Jan. 5. (Photo: University Athletics)
Anna Gonzalez (left), vice chancellor for student affairs, celebrates reading with students at Recess at the Rec. The event is part of the “Dr. G’s Fun House” series. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs)
Students enjoy ice skating, curling and a polar plunge at Recess at the Rec during reading week. The event was part of the “Dr. G’s Fun House” series. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs)
Patty Weisensee, an assistant professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Sharniece Holland, a lecturer at McKelvey Engineering, chat during a reception for women faculty members Dec. 15 in the Women’s Building. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Jesse Siefert, WUPD officer, helps a child onto his new bike. Toy drive sponsors purchased each child, 100 in all, new shoes, a coat and winter item as well as clothes on toys. (Photo courtesy of WUPD)
WUPD Chief Angela Coonce and her staff organized a holiday drive Dec. 21 at the Athletic Complex to benefit families from the Fairgrounds Park neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of WUPD)
Tiffany Chen (left) and Gianna Sparks, along with other medical students, meet Dec. 15 to finish stuffing and knotting handmade breast protheses at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center. “Knitted Knockers” is a national program for special handmade breast prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies or other breast procedures. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
