Focus St. Louis selects university members for leadership programs



(From left) Grimes, Harris and Richardson

Three members of the Washington University in St. Louis community have been selected to participate in Focus St. Louis civic leadership programs.

Cidney Grimes, a master’s student studying social work at the Brown School and a child nutrition program coordinator for Operation Food Search, and Courtney Harris, program coordinator for the Institute for School Partnership, were chosen to participate in the Emerging Leaders program.

Joslyn Richardson, an instructional specialist for the Institute for School Partnership, will join the Women in Leadership program.

Both programs offers participants an opportunity to better understand the inner workings of the St. Louis community, develop leadership skills and connect with a diverse network of peers.

Focus St. Louis is the region’s premier leadership organization, preparing diverse leaders to work cooperatively for a thriving St. Louis region through experience-based leadership training, civic issue education and public engagement initiatives.