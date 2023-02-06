The View From Here 02.06.23

A person walks Jan. 25 across a snowy Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Danforth Center on Religion and Politics hosts a panel discussion Jan. 19 in Knight Hall. The discussion, titled “Why institutions matter: Religious perspectives on building and sustaining institutions in a fractured society,” included experts (from left) Shadi Hamid, Kristen Deede Johnson, Yuval Levin and Rick Garnett. John Inazu, of WashU (right) served as moderator. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
People mingle following the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics’ panel discussion, “Why institutions matter: Religious perspectives on building and sustaining institutions in a fractured society,” Jan. 19 in Knight Hall. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
“Hommage à Debussy,” by French sculptor Aristide Maillol, is covered in snow after a recent snowfall outside the Kemper Art Museum Jan. 25. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The campus buildings experienced a light snow on Jan. 25. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A diver springs up on the diving board during the NCAA DIII swimming and diving meet between DePauw University and the WashU Bears Jan. 21 at the Millstone Pool. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The WashU Bears hosted DePauw University during the NCAA DIII swimming and diving meet Jan. 21 at Millstone Pool. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Senior Emily Guo, a member of the WashU String Ensemble, performs a traditional Chinese instrument at a Chinese New Year celebration hosted Jan. 29 by the House Rabbit Society of Missouri at the Hi-Pointe Theatre. (Courtesy photo)
Dawen Gao, of International Advancement Programs, meets a bunny at a Year of the Rabbit celebration hosted by rabbit rescue organization, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri. The event featured the WashU String Ensemble, which performs traditional Chinese music, and information about rabbit adoption and care. (Courtesy photo)
