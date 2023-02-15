The View From Here 02.15.23

Participants take part in a discussion during a networking breakfast hosted by WashU’s HomeGrown STL Feb. 3 in the Clark-Fox Forum at Hillman Hall. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development and principal investigator of WashU’s HomeGrown STL, gives a talk on strategies for the success of Black youth in the St. Louis region during a networking breakfast Feb. 3 in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Attendees learn more about the art featured in the Parabola Exhibition opening reception Feb. 4 in the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Ousmane Gaye (right), a 2022 Sam Fox School architecture alumnus, leads a panel with fellow alumni at the launch of La Comunidad,
a network for Latino/x alumni Jan. 18 in the Women’s Building. (Photo: Gara Lacy/Washington University)
Students perform tinikling, the traditional Filipino folk dance, in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit at the annual Lunar New Year celebration, which took place Feb. 3-4 in Edison Theatre. (Courtesy photo)
Student CraigAnthony Moore speaks with a representative from Mastercard at the Spring Career Fair Jan. 31 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Jenny Sinamon/Student Affairs)
Sophia Hatzikos, an Olin Fellow and graduate student at the Sam Fox School, observes her work at the Graduate Student Art & Wine reception Feb. 4 at the Graduate Center. (Courtesy photo)
Fiona Hill (right), a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute and former deputy assistant to the president, speaks about the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Professor James Wertsch listens, during a Jan. 26 Assembly Series lecture in Hillman Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Meera Lee Patel, an Olin Fellow and graduate student at the Sam Fox School, is joined by her family at the Graduate Student Art & Wine reception Feb. 4 at the Graduate Center. (Courtesy photo)
