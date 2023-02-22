The View From Here 02.22.23

Award-winning theater artist Robert Wilson (left) examines the work of students Kevin O’Neill and Edward Yu during the Sam Fox School’s annual Laskey Charrette competition Feb. 4. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Students Kalea Lee and Virgil Godsil work on their competition piece for Sam Fox School’s annual Laskey Charrette competition Feb. 4. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Aamna Answer (left) and Cassie Hage (right), of the WashU sustainability office, visit with Heather Navarro, director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, during the Greensfelder Forum, an award celebration to honor those within university and St. Louis communities who advance research and action in energy, environment and sustainability. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Olin Business School held an investment banking mock “superday” Feb. 10 to help students prepare for job interviews. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Clara McLeod (left) chats with attendees at the McLeod Scholars luncheon Feb. 10 at the Harbison House. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (right) visits with students during the McLeod Scholars luncheon Feb. 10 at Harbison House. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Kelsey Mayo (left), co-founder and CEO of Armor Medical Inc., and Christine O’Brien, co-founder of Armor Medical and assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, attend the Women in Innovation and Technology Symposium Feb. 16. (Courtesy photo)
Members of University Advancement meet at the Missouri History Museum on Feb. 13 to assemble mySci learning kits for classrooms across the St. Louis region. (Photo courtesy of the Institute for School Partnership)
Facilities Planning and Management staff members enjoy the first WashU Night with the Blues on Feb. 14. The event was organized by WashU Human Resources. (Photo courtesy of Human Resources)
School of Medicine Dean David H. Perlmutter (left), Philip Needleman, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland admire a birthday cake for Needleman Feb. 10 at the Medical Campus to celebrate the launch of the Needleman Program for Innovation & Commercialization and Needleman’s 84th birthday. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Philip Needleman addresses an audience Feb. 10 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus to celebrate the launch of the Needleman Program in Innovation & Commercialization. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Postdoctoral research associate Sandhya Tripathi (left) and medical student Adeola Ajirotutu fill out cards Feb. 10 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. The Gold Humanism Honor Society invited WashU students, staff and faculty to make Valentine’s Day cards of encouragement and support for patients and providers at Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.