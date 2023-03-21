American Society for Clinical Investigation honors physician-scientists

Three early-career scientists who have conducted their research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been honored with the Young Physician-Scientist Award by the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI). They are Abby Margaret Green, MD; Jing Hughes, MD, PhD; and Parker C. Wilson, MD, PhD.

The honor recognizes 50 physician-scientists nationwide who are early in their careers and have had notable achievements in their research. The award supports their involvement with three scientific associations offering leadership development workshops, panel discussions with ASCI members, virtual poster sessions and other career-enhancing activities.

