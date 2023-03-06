Dy named Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award winner

Dy

Christopher J. Dy, MD, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the recipient of the 2023 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award for his research on how brachial plexus injuries affect patients’ quality of life.

The award is presented annually by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons to recognize impactful investigators under age 40.

