The View From Here 03.01.23

Senior guard Charlie Jacob (center) shakes hands with Anthony Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics, at Senior Day before the Bears men's basketball game against Carnegie Mellon Feb. 19 at the Field House. The Bears will host the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. The team tips off against Coe at 6:55 p.m. Friday, March 3. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
SHARE
Emily Onufer, MD, (right), gives advice to Cathleen Courtney, MD, in the semifinal round of the “Top Gun” competition, a friendly battle between general surgery residents to see who has the fastest laparoscopic skills Feb. 15 at the Washington University Institute for Surgical Education. Participants were timed on several tasks, such as suturing and transferring pegs. The winner will represent the program at a national competition. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Corbin Frye, MD, focuses during the final round of the “Top Gun” competition, a friendly battle between general surgery residents to see who has the fastest laparoscopic skills Feb. 15 at the Washington University Institute for Surgical Education. Participants were timed on several tasks, such as suturing and transferring pegs. The winner will represent the program at a national competition. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Senior guard Charlie Jacob (center) shakes hands with Anthony Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics, at Senior Day before the Bears men’s basketball game against Carnegie Mellon Feb. 19 at the Field House. The Bears will host the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. The team tips off against Coe at 6:55 p.m. Friday, March 3. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The athletics department unveiled the new Sports Performance Center, a 7,000 square-foot facility with new equipment, on Jan. 25. (Photo: WashU Athletics)
The athletics department unveiled the new Sports Performance Center, a 7,000 square foot facility that includes indoor turf, on Jan. 25. Learn more about the features. (Photo: WashU Athletics)
The renovation of Kelly Field, home of WashU’s baseball team, is complete and includes a new synthetic turf, batting cages and press box. The renovations began in late August and the team plays its home opener at noon Saturday, March 4. Learn more about the renovations. (Photo: WashU Athletics)
Senior guard Naomi Jackson dribbles down the court during the Bears women’s basketball game against Carnegie Mellon University Feb. 19 at the Field House. The Bears won 98-93. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Melissa Rockwell-Hopkins (front left), an associate vice chancellor and associate dean of operation and facilities management at the School of Medicine, addressed nearly 100 construction workers and members of the university’s Neuroscience Research Building project team Feb. 16 about the importance of mental health. (Photo: Matt Sauer)
The School of Law celebrated 100 days of law school for 1L students. (Photo courtesy of School of Law)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.