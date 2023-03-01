The View From Here 03.01.23

Emily Onufer, MD, (right), gives advice to Cathleen Courtney, MD, in the semifinal round of the “Top Gun” competition, a friendly battle between general surgery residents to see who has the fastest laparoscopic skills Feb. 15 at the Washington University Institute for Surgical Education. Participants were timed on several tasks, such as suturing and transferring pegs. The winner will represent the program at a national competition. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Corbin Frye, MD, focuses during the final round of the “Top Gun” competition, a friendly battle between general surgery residents to see who has the fastest laparoscopic skills Feb. 15 at the Washington University Institute for Surgical Education. Participants were timed on several tasks, such as suturing and transferring pegs. The winner will represent the program at a national competition. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)