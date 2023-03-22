The View From Here 03.22.23

Lorien Carter, a Brown School associate professor of practice, has fun with a giant wood block tower during the Brown School’s MSW Recess event March 9 in celebration of Social Work Month. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School)
Bathsheba Demuth, of Brown University, presents an environmental history of whaling in the Bering Strait as a part of the Environmental Studies Knight Distinguished Lecture series. Contrasting long-standing indigenous practices with harmful capitalist and socialist interventions in the region, Demuth explains the importance of accepting a nonprivileged role in natural cycles of death and consumption. (Photo courtesy of Arts & Sciences)
Christine Dearmont, director of the Women & Engineering Center at the McKelvey School of Engineering, introduces keynote speaker Dwana Franklin-Davis, the CEO of Reboot Representation, at the 2023 Women and Engineering Leadership Society’s welcome reception March 3 in Whitaker Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Dwana Franklin-Davis (left), CEO of Reboot Representation, joins Jessica Wagenseil, vice dean for faculty advancement at the McKelvey School of Engineering, for a conversation during the 2023 Women & Engineering Leadership Society’s welcome reception March 3 in Whitaker Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Tim McBride, the Bernard Becker Professor at the Brown School, speaks during a panel discussion at the Health Journalism 2023 conference, held March 9-12 at Union Station and sponsored in part by WashU. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop and a WashU emerita trustee, takes health reporters on a tour of the Delmar Divine development, one element of the Association of Health Care Journalists conference held in St. Louis March 9-12. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
McDonnell Academy scholars participate in a scavenger hunt in Grand Central Terminal during an annual spring break immersion trip in New York. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A group of McDonnell Academy scholars takes a private tour of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum during their annual spring break immersion trip in New York. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The McDonnell Academy and its 2021 and 2022 cohorts of approximately 50 scholars travel to New York City for their annual spring break immersion trip. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Sophomore Drake Kindsvater takes a shot during the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament between WashU and North Park University March 4 in the Field House. The Bears lost 72-69 and finished the season with a 20-7 record. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Cory Henry, principal of the award-winning Los Angeles-based namesake Atelier, engages with students during the Fitzgibbon Charrette kickoff lecture. The event took place at Spring Church, Givens Hall and Steinberg Hall Gallery. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
As part of the Fitzgibbon Charrette kickoff lecture with Cory Henry, principal of the Los Angeles firm Atelier, students visited Spring Church. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
To view captions, click to open an image, and then click the ‘i’ in the bottom right corner.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.