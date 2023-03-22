The View From Here 03.22.23

Lorien Carter, a Brown School associate professor of practice, has fun with a giant wood block tower during the Brown School’s MSW Recess event March 9 in celebration of Social Work Month. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School)

Bathsheba Demuth, of Brown University, presents an environmental history of whaling in the Bering Strait as a part of the Environmental Studies Knight Distinguished Lecture series. Contrasting long-standing indigenous practices with harmful capitalist and socialist interventions in the region, Demuth explains the importance of accepting a nonprivileged role in natural cycles of death and consumption. (Photo courtesy of Arts & Sciences)

Christine Dearmont, director of the Women & Engineering Center at the McKelvey School of Engineering, introduces keynote speaker Dwana Franklin-Davis, the CEO of Reboot Representation, at the 2023 Women and Engineering Leadership Society’s welcome reception March 3 in Whitaker Hall. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)