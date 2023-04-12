THE RECORD

Camacho selected as Gaither Fellow

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Sarah Del Carmen Camacho

Sarah Del Carmen Camacho, a senior studying global studies and education in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to join the James C. Gaither Junior Fellows Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Camacho is one of 18 fellows selected from hundreds of applicants. She will spend a year in Washington, D.C., conducting research with one of Carnegie’s senior scholars. The Carnegie Institute for International Peace studies key topics and regions including Asia, Africa, Europe, Russia and Eurasia, the Middle East, democracy and governance, nuclear policy, sustainability and geopolitics, global institutions and technology.

Camacho is a Rodriguez Scholar, Trio Scholar and Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellow. She shared her story about her parents’ journey from Nicaragua as part of the university’s Make Way campaign.

