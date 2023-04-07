Dahiya named to international brain tumor working committee

Dahiya

Neuropathologist Sonika Dahiya, MD, a professor of pathology and immunology and the chief of the neuro-oncology section at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to the Working Committee of the Consortium to Inform Molecular and Practical Approaches to CNS Tumor Taxonomy.

The consortium was established under the sponsorship of the International Society of Neuropathology to evaluate the classification criteria for brain and spinal cord tumors and propose changes if needed.

