Provide feedback on MetroLink expansion plans

St. Louis County and St. Louis city have released a survey to collect feedback on expanding MetroLink. As a member of the St. Louis Anchor Action Network, Washington University leaders encourage the campus community to provide input.

The survey seeks opinions on the Jefferson Alignment, which would extend from Chippewa Street to Grand Boulevard along Jefferson Avenue. Additionally, the survey seeks feedback on potential options for expansion in north St. Louis County.

The survey closes April 30. Complete the survey hereRead more about the MetroLink expansion at GrowingMetroLink.com.

